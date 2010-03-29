Bad weather causing airport delays

The foul weather is taking its toll on air travel in the metro area Monday with LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark-Liberty airports all reporting arrival delays of nearly one hour - and departures affected by resultant air traffic and delayed by destination, the Federal Aviation Administration is reporting.

Nine of 14 arriving flights at Long Island-MacArthur are also reportedly delayed, as are eight of 13 scheduled departures. One flight - USAirways Flight 4182 from Philadelphia at 5:46 p.m., scheduled to return to Philadelphia at 6:21 p.m. - is listed as being canceled.

Other flights are delayed a half-hour or more.

The FAA reports that weather and low-cloud ceilings are causing delays of 59 minutes on arrivals at LaGuardia, as well as 54 minutes at Kennedy and Newark. Flights bound for Philadelphia are being delayed more than two hours.

Other flights are subject to what is known as a traffic management program - meaning schedules can be affected by ground stops, holds and also by delays to arriving flights.

Officials recommend contacting your air carrier to check on delays and cancellations.