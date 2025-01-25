2 pedestrians hurt in South Farmingdale, Bay Shore crashes

Two pedestrians were hurt in separate crashes in South Farmingdale and Bay Shore on Friday night, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Spencer Street in South Farmingdale around 7 p.m. Friday, Nassau County police said in a release.

The driver, a 35-year-old man in a 2018 Jeep, was making a left turn onto Spencer Street from West Chestnut Street when the collision occurred, police said.

A police ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital, police said.

Separately, Suffolk police said in a release they are investigating a crash that seriously injured a male pedestrian on the Sunrise Highway service road under the Fifth Avenue bridge in Bay Shore around 9:42 p.m.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from West Islip, was headed west when his vehicle struck the man, who was in the road, police said. An ambulance transported the victim to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the South Farmingdale crash can call 1-800-244-TIPS. Those with information on the Bay Shore crash can call 631-854-8352.