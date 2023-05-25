Good weather, big crowds in Bethpage Air Show forecast 

Organizers of the 20th annual Bethpage Air Show are watching the skies and counting on the first full weekend of performances in four years without rain and pandemic restrictions.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are set to headline the show above Jones Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

With sunny skies forecast and highs in the mid-60s to low-70s, state park officials are anticipating capacity crowds of more than 250,000 over the two days.

George Gorman, regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said he began watching weather patterns weeks ago, hoping for clear skies this weekend.

“The forecast has been going up and down with a chance of rain and I know I drive myself crazy,” Gorman said. “It’s a great feeling that the forecast looks like we will have perfect weather for the air show with more balanced attendance."

"I have the sense of a great weekend," he added.

Along with the Thunderbirds, this year’s show will bring the return of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, the Navy's F-18 Growler, the Marine Corps' F-35 demo team, stunt pilots including Long Islander David Windmiller, the Long Island-based Skytypers, the East Farmingdale American Airpower Museum Warbirds and the Farmingdale State College Flying Rams.

Windmiller, of Melville, is a perennial performer in the air show, known for his acrobatic performances in his Zivko Edge stunt plane.

This year, Windmiller said, he will fly his routine of upside loops to '70s and '80s disco and rock, and will match his stunts to the music.

“This plane’s built stronger than any airliner and flies at forces of 25g and is able to make maneuvers it’s designed for. It’s basically a Formula 1 car in the sky,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve flown to that music. I think people are drifting back toward it and old-time rock is coming back. I always enjoyed it and I’ve never seen anyone fly to it.”

Organizers are urging spectators to arrive as early as possible before the 10 a.m. start each day, which will wrap after 3 p.m. with the Thunderbirds.

The past two years, some performances were canceled due to lightning or rain. The 2020 air show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rain totally washed out the 2021 Saturday and Sunday shows, bringing a rare Memorial Day makeup event, led by the Thunderbirds and a crowd of about 61,000 watching from the sand below.

Lightning and low cloud cover limited several performances last year before the first day was canceled. That led to a packed audience of more than 180,000 turning out for Sunday’s performance.

All parking fields at Jones Beach will be open except for the West End, which has poor visibility and is closed because of endangered wildlife.

The state parks department will post parking availability on its website and app and also use parkway signs to alert visitors if parking fields reach capacity, Gorman said.

The state has also suspended all construction projects on Meadowbrook Parkway and Loop Parkway for the summer to increase beach access.