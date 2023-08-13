Entrepreneurs, professionals honored by Black Women of Long Island

Judith Jacques knows there is no shortage of successful Black women entrepreneurs and professionals on Long Island. But she wants everyone else to see that as well.

The media consultant founded Black Women of Long Island and organized its first-ever “Power Brunch” on Sunday with eight honorees.

“I really wanted to give women an opportunity to be recognized, to feel seen, and to highlight the phenomenal Black women that we have right here on Long Island,” said Jacques, who grew up in Westbury and currently lives in Amityville. “I see the need for representation and if I can do my small part in recognizing some of our phenomenal women, I'll do so.”

The event at Mirelle’s in Westbury included a shopping experience room focused on Black-owned businesses. It also gave women a chance to network and share resources which they say is vital to a strong community.

The number of employer firms owned by women grew 6% between 2014 and 2016 according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The growth was driven by businesses owned by minority women, which the agency said increased by 14%. And those numbers have continued to rise in recent years, Jacques said.

“We are striving, we're thriving, and we're doing what is necessary in order for us to really empower ourselves,” she said. “You do see this traction of growth, of empowerment, of women and allyship and support and sisterhood, and so we just want to amplify that.”

Honoree Busie Matsiko-Andan, a global strategist with her own firm, said women must help other women, especially in the business world.

“It’s important to lift others as you're going up, because what good is it for you to go up on your own when you'll be the last there,” she said. “I'm a proponent of women uplifting women.”

Former TV producer Lana Schupbach, an honoree who ventured out and started her own media consulting business, said women entrepreneurs benefit by being part of a community.

“Entering into the entrepreneurial world can be a little bit lonely, you are getting out into your field and trying to figure things out,” said Schupbach of East Rockaway. “You have to have faith in yourself and have a community like this to support and empower you.”

Other honorees included: Sharen Cox Phillips, director of global partnerships and news media holding companies at Google; Renee Hastick Motes, senior vice president and chief external affairs officer at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway; Paulana Lamonier, a creative and social media strategist and founder of Black People Will Swim; Andrea De Loney, global diversity, equity and inclusion program manager at Warner Music Group; Nassau County District Court Judge Maxine S. Broderick; and attorney Heather M. Palmore.



