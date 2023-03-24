Blue Alert system aims to help find assailants after assaults on police

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Friday a new law to help search for assailants who attack police will help track down gunman like the one who shot his partner nearly 30 years ago. A new Blue Alert system went into effect last week, which will issue statewide alerts about suspects at large involved in police assaults and shootings. New York joins 40 other states with Blue Alert systems, created by President Barack Obama in 2015. The new law, which was passed in June and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, went into effect March 16. The law sponsored by Assemb. Steve Stern (D-Huntington) and former Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) will create a notification system similar to Amber Alerts or weather warnings on highway digital signs and emergency alerts to phones. Harrison and his NYPD partner, Michael Stoney, were completing an undercover drug buy in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, when Stoney was shot in the arm and the chest. As he laid on the ground, he returned fire, saving Harrison’s life and forcing the suspect to flee. “There was a short lapse where we were looking for him,” Harrison said. “Something like this in place back then and getting information out in a timely manner and all eyes and ears looking for him could have gotten the gunman into custody a lot quicker than we’ve seen in the past.”

