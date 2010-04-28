Blue Point man charged with driving while impaired by drugs

A driver who swerved on Sunrise Highway in front of a state trooper in Southampton found himself under arrest, charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, State Police said Wednesday.

Justin Mullany, 29, of 20 Bell Ave. in Blue Point, failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after the traffic stop in Oakville. He is scheduled to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court on May 10.

Police said the incident occurred near Exit 64, County Road 104, on Sunrise Highway at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday. Police said that a trooper on routine patrol saw the gray Nissan Altima being driven by Mullany swerve from the left lane onto the right shoulder.

During the stop, police said the trooper also found what they described as "a quantity of pills" under the driver's floor mat.