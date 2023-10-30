Male body found in Sunken Meadow State Park, police say

Male human remains were found Monday afternoon at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, according to New York State police and state park police.

Police said they were called to a report of a body found at the Smithtown park just before 1 p.m.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Identification Unit searched the park. Police were examining the remains and the person has not yet been identified.

Police have not said if the death is criminal in nature, or commented on the condition of the body or any preliminary cause of death.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.