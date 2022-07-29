Suffolk

VP Kamala Harris attends Democratic fundraiser in Water Mill

She discusses the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision and gun safety in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo.

Longtime SBU philosophy professor dies at 86

Even after retiring, Marshall Spector was known to hold court at Starbucks, listening calmly to those with whom he disagreed about politics, religion and science.

Suffolk DA: Calverton man indicted on charges in near-fatal stabbing

Ronald Oscal Cruz allegedly stabbed the victim, 36-year-old Oscar Neri Reyes of Riverhead, multiple times in the back with a large kitchen knife, according to DA Raymond Tierney. 

Exotic cat still on the loose in Islip Town, with no overnight sightings

The big cat, be it a bobcat, lynx or serval, is illegal to own in New York and has been spotted in various parts of Central Islip. 

How's the water? See test results for dozens of LI bays, rivers and more.

Eight out of the 30 locations tested around Long Island this week were given poor water quality ratings.

