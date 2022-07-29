Suffolk
She discusses the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision and gun safety in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo.1m read
Even after retiring, Marshall Spector was known to hold court at Starbucks, listening calmly to those with whom he disagreed about politics, religion and science.2m read
Ronald Oscal Cruz allegedly stabbed the victim, 36-year-old Oscar Neri Reyes of Riverhead, multiple times in the back with a large kitchen knife, according to DA Raymond Tierney.
The big cat, be it a bobcat, lynx or serval, is illegal to own in New York and has been spotted in various parts of Central Islip.2m read
Eight out of the 30 locations tested around Long Island this week were given poor water quality ratings.