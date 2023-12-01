Long Island

Boy, 4, from Melville, dies after Brooklyn crash, NYPD says

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

A four-year-old boy from Melville who was injured in a Nov. 7 motor vehicle crash in Brooklyn died from his injuries Tuesday at Maimonides Medical Center, the NYPD reported.

Police said the boy, Giovanni Quiles, was a rear seat passenger in a 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup that struck an elevated train support pillar while traveling east on Atlantic Ave. near Brooklyn Ave.

The boy was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in critical condition and was later transferred to Maimonides, where he succumbed to his injuries. An 11-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat was also injured.

The driver of the Sierra, a 16-year-old male, was also injured in the crash. He has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, violation of local law, driving without a license and having alcohol and cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, the NYPD said.


 

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

