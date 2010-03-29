Broken rail causes delays on LIRR's Babylon branch

A broken rail on the eastbound track east of the Long Island Rail Road station in Rockville Centre Monday forced the cancellation of five trains and is causing 20-minute delays on the Babylon branch, a railroad spokesman said.

It was the latest headache for riders on a day that saw dozens of delays, including delays of up to 20 minutes on morning rush-hour trains bound for Penn Station - that, after an Amtrak train got stuck in the East River Tunnel at 7:12 a.m.

Railroad spokesman Sal Arena said an issue with a catenary line - or, overhead electrical supply cable used by Amtrak - caused the problem. The Amtrak train was removed by 7:49 a.m., Arena said, but the resulting delays affected LIRR service most of the morning.

He said the railroad is hopeful the broken rail at Rockville Centre will be fixed in time for the evening rush hour.