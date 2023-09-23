Farmingdale High School bus crash: More patients out of hospitals but some may 'have long road to recovery"

Several passengers still hospitalized after a Farmingdale High School charter bus crash on Thursday "have a long road to recovery," the Nassau County executive said Saturday morning.

Five students remained in critical condition Saturday and will be moved to other hospitals in New York City and on Long Island, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Steven Nevel.

The patients were among 40 students and four adults heading to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon when the bus crashed on I-84 in the Town of Wawayanda and tumbled down a 50-foot ravine, killing the school's director of bands and a chaperone.

A total of 22 people were hospitalized at five hospitals on Friday, and seven had been treated and released by Saturday afternoon, but it was unclear how many others remained. Some of the hospitals did not respond to media inquiries.

Five patients remain in the care of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center as of Saturday afternoon, according to Andrew LaGuardia, a spokesperson at Westchester Medical Center Health Network. One is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

"Some of them have serious conditions that are going to require long term medical treatment," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Saturday about the remaining passengers at the two Westchester hospitals.

Blakeman, who spoke during an unrelated news conference at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, said he learned about their status after speaking to the medical director at Westchester Medical Center.

“They are stabilized so now they can concentrate on whether or not it’s a broken bone or whether or not it’s an injury to a vital organ, so that’s good news, but some of them will have a long road to recovery,” Blakeman said.

A total of 22 students had earlier been discharged from upstate hospitals, according to Nevel.

The crash killed Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, the school's director of bands, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a retired social studies teacher who was acting as a chaperone.

On Thursday, one female freshman with severe injuries was airlifted to Cohen Children's Medical Center. It's unclear what condition she’s currently in.

Meanwhile, volunteer counselors were on hand Saturday at a crisis center set up at the Weldon E. Howitt Middle School, where people were seen entering the building, as Nassau County police and school security patrolled the parking lot.

School officials at the crisis center declined any media interviews.

A former student holding an umbrella outside the school said she felt better after visiting the crisis center Saturday morning and added that everyone inside was helpful.

The center, which is available to any student, staff member or community member, will be open again Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m.

In a statement Saturday, the district said "grief counseling, student and staff support will be available on an ongoing basis throughout all of our buildings."

Investigators will look into what led to the crash, including the possibility of a faulty left front tire, mechanical issues, and driver error.

With Matthew Chayes and Joe Werkmeister