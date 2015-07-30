Bus service replaces trains for track work

Buses will replace train service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma on Saturday from 12:45 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. and between Deer Park and Ronkonkoma on Sunday from 12:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The schedule change is being made so LIRR crews can grind irregularities off worn rails to extend their longevity and improve train rides.

Overnight commuters eastbound from Farmingdale to Ronkonkoma on Saturday should board a bus at Hicksville for stations in Wyandanch through Ronkonkoma. Bethpage and Farmingdale train riders should expect up to 24 minutes of extra travel.

Commuters westbound from Ronkonkoma to Farmingdale during the same hours should board a bus at stations in Ronkonkoma through Wyandanch and ride to Hicksville, where train service will resume. Bethpage and Farmingdale customers should board the regularly scheduled train at their stations. Local buses will provide travel between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma stations. Commuters should expect up to 40 minutes extra travel.

Overnight commuters eastbound from Deer Park to Ronkonkoma on Sunday should board a bus in Deer Park for stations in Brentwood through Ronkonkoma and expect up to 27 minutes of extra travel. Local buses will provide station-to-station travel.

Commuters westbound from Ronkonkoma to Deer Park during the same hours should board a bus up to 27 minutes earlier than usual at stations in Ronkonkoma through Brentwood for Deer Park, where connecting train service will continue west. Buses will provide station-to-station travel.