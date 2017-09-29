Business week ahead, Oct. 2-6

KEY EVENT: Hurricane warnings? The employment situation has been slowing both nationally and on Long Island as employers pull back on hiring. Will this already slackening job-growth trend be exacerbated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? Some answers come Friday when the Labor Department releases U.S. jobs created and the unemployment rate in September.

MONDAY: Construction spending in August from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: The prospects for the local manufacturing sector will be discussed at an event at the Melville headquarters of business-trade organization Long Island Association. Also, automakers post car and truck sales for September. Motor vehicle sales have posted eight straight months of year-over-year declines, the longest streak since 2009.

WEDNESDAY: Google is expected to unveil new Pixel smartphones at an event in San Francisco. Also, private-sector jobs added in September as estimated by payroll processor ADP. And the Institute for Supply Management’s September services-sector update, a look at nonmanufacturing businesses such as retailers and restaurants. Earnings: PepsiCo.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 30 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Corona beer brewer Constellation Brands, Costco.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs created and the unemployment rate in September, the Labor Department releases updated data on workers’ wages.