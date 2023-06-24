Pair in burning car pulled out by two good Samaritans, off-duty police officer in Farmingville

Two Coram residents were rescued from a burning car Saturday morning after crashing into a guard rail in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said.

Maribel Ramirez, 45, was driving a 2014 Honda sedan with passenger Mario Ramirez, 41, when she lost control of the car at about 5:20 a.m. on County Road 83, near South Bicycle Path, police said. She then struck a guardrail and the car flipped over, police said.

The victims escaped injury thanks to two good Samaritans and an off-duty cop who witnessed the aftermath and sprang into action.

Off-duty police Officer Kevin Farina was headed to the Sixth Precinct to begin his shift when he spotted the overturned car and stepped in to help, police said. Two unidentified good Samaritans also assisted, police said.

The car caught fire as the occupants were being pulled out. The flames were extinguished by firefighters, police said. The two in the car could not immediately be reached for comment.