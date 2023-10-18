Long Island

Jake's 58 in Islandia forced to close casino after 'service interruption,' Suffolk OTB says

In Islandia Wednesday morning, Jake's 58 casino remained closed after...

In Islandia Wednesday morning, Jake's 58 casino remained closed after Tuesday's service interruption. Credit: Tom Lambui

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Jake's 58 was forced to close Tuesday after a statewide "service interruption" took place, shutting down its gambling machines, the casino said.

The casino and hotel in Islandia, operated by the Suffolk OTB, said the casino would reopen when the unspecified problem is resolved. On its Facebook page, Jake's 58 said the problem was not related to a cyberattack.

"Unfortunately, Jake's 58 Casino will be closed (Tuesday) due to the service interruption," the Facebook post said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide additional information as it becomes available."

It was unclear Wednesday morning when the casino would become operational again. 

Check back for developments in this breaking story

