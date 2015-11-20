Christmas tree, menorah lightings on LI

PORT WASHINGTON

On Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., businesses along Main Street will participate in “Port Holiday Magic.” Merchants will compete for the title of most festive store window and will give out free refreshments. Local bands, choirs and dance groups will perform on two stages, one located at Lower Main Street and the other at the Long Island Rail Road station on Main Street. Residents can take photos with Santa and his elves, and there will also be a free trolley for shoppers.

The Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Blumenfeld Family Park on Main Street. The menorah lighting is at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, the first night of Hanukkah, at the LIRR station on Main Street.

— CHRISTINE CHUNG

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BAYVILLE

Bayville Winter Wonderland, 8 Bayville Ave., is located across from the beach in Bayville and will be home to a variety of attractions, including a Toy Factory Funhouse, an adventurous 3D look at Santa’s workshop; a holiday light show; ice skating rink and a train ride through the Wonderland. Santa will be on hand for photos. Prices and times vary. Visit bayvillewinterwonderland.com for details.

— Whitney Lee

MANHASSET

The Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 4 at 4:15 p.m. at Mary Jane Davies Green, located on Plandome Road.

— CHRISTINE CHUNG

WESTBURY

Events in the village of Westbury include holiday festivities, musical performances and an awards ceremony for a drawing contest.

The festivities start on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Westbury Village Recreation Center, at 348 Post Ave. There will be refreshments and seasonal music, and awards for the contest will be presented.

Santa arrives at 4:30 p.m. in a fire engine and will hand out candy canes to children.

— SCOTT EIDLER

NESCONSET, KINGS PARK AND SMITHTOWN

The Nesconset Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual holiday celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at the gazebo across from Nesconset Plaza. The Christmas tree will be lit by Little Miss Nesconset. A menorah also will be lit, and a Jewish family from the area will speak about the significance of Hanukkah. The event is free and includes hot chocolate, a bicycle raffle for children and performances by students at Great Hollow Middle School.

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at Veterans Plaza, in front of the Kings Park Library. Santa Claus will make an appearance on an old-fashioned fire truck, and Kings Park High School chorus will sing carols. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. The chamber also will have a Menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at the same location. The high school’s band will perform as traditional Hanukkah gelt is distributed. The chamber’s annual holiday party will be Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Dock Inn. The event costs $60 a person and includes a dinner and open bar.

The Smithtown Historical Society will hold its annual Heritage Country Christmas on Dec. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 239 E. Main St. Attendees will hear wind, bluegrass and colonial Christmas music while making Victorian holiday crafts. There will be a Christmas shadow puppet show at 4:30 and 6 p.m., a winter hay ride, holiday singalongs and seasonal refreshments. Santa also will be there during the event, and a Holiday Store will be open for families to visit. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

The annual Smithtown holiday tree lighting is hosted by the Rotary Club of Smithtown and is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of the Smithtown library on Route 111 and Middle Country Road.

— STEPHEN LEVINE

ISLIP

Santa is coming to town during a light parade hosted by the Islip Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 655 Main St., followed by a tree lighting ceremony.

On Nov. 28, the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

The Bay Shore Beautification Society will hold a winter festival Nov. 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the bandshell at Dr. George S. King Park, followed by a tree lighting ceremony and Small Business Saturday event hosted by the Bay Shore/Brightwaters Chamber of Commerce.

On Dec. 5, the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Long Island Rail Road station.

On Dec. 6, the West Islip American Legion Post #1738 will host a festival of lights at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park at the intersection of Udall Road and Higbie Lane. The Great River Community Association will hold a tree and menorah lighting on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park on Great River Road. Southside Hospital will host a holiday spectacular on Main Street in Bay Shore on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

The menorah at Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St., will be lit in a 5 p.m. ceremony on Dec. 7.

— Sophia ChaNG

LOCUST VALLEY

The Locust Valley Library will present a holiday singalong featuring pianist Stan Wiest Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. The event is free and refreshments will be served following the performance.

— Whitney Lee

PORT JEFFERSON

The Charles Dickens Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year in Port Jefferson Village.

The village’s downtown shopping district will be transformed on Dec. 5 and 6 into 19th century London, with actors portraying characters such as Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, Scrooge the Town Crier and chimney sweeps.

Other events throughout the weekend include performances of “The Nutcracker,” a cappella singing by choirs and harmony groups, magic shows and live music played on traditional instruments with a dance caller.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed at Theater Three on Main Street, and the village’s Harbormaster building will be the home of Cookieland, where children are invited to decorate cookies. Most events are free.

The festival starts Dec. 5 with a parade at 11 a.m. and concludes the following evening with a Parade of Puppets and ceremony at Village Hall on West Broadway.

In addition to the Dickens Festival, holiday events in the village include a Festival of Trees at the Village Center daily through Jan. 31, and a light display projected onto Village Hall from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 20.

Santa’s Workshop will be open on weekends from Nov. 28 to Dec. 13. The ice rink at Village Center will be open daily from Nov. 27 through March 13.

Visit portjeff.com for more information.

— CARL MACGOWAN

MONTAUK

The 39th Annual Run for Fun–Turkey Trot is Nov. 26. Those interested in participating can sign up at the Village Green between 8 and 9:30 a.m. for 3- or 6-mile races around town. The entry fee is $10, and the first 300 participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt. The event is sponsored by Keeshan Real Estate and the Town of East Hampton. For more information call 631-324-2417 or go to nwsdy.li/montaukrun.

Children can create holiday crafts and tree ornaments at the Annual Family Holiday Fun Day on Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Montauk Yacht Country Club. The free event, sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and Camp Soulgrow, includes Christmas karaoke, cider and cookies.

The Montauk Community Church Christmas Fair, featuring a silent auction and the sale of Christmas decorations, new and used toys, handmade rugs and other items, will be held Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of books will be available at the Montauk Library Holiday Book Sale on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 8th Annual Lighting of the Lighthouse, including a visit from Santa, holiday music and caroling, will be held Nov. 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Parking and admission to the lighthouse grounds are free. The rain date is Dec. 5.

— Lisa Irizarry

EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Dec. 5. The parade will start on Main Street, turn onto Newton Lane and end just before the railroad tracks.

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday dinner on Dec. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at The Palm at The Huntting Inn, 94 Main St. The price is $110 per person, and there will be a cash bar. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot contact Marina Van at 631-324-0362 or email marina@easthamptonchamber.com.

— Lisa Irizarry

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE

A series of holiday events will be held as part of the “It’s a Wonderful Village” celebration beginning Nov. 28. Horse-and-buggy rides will be offered at the Southampton Arts Center on Nov. 28 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m., and Dec. 12 and 19 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Other Nov. 28 events include a “Parade of Lights,” featuring decorated fire trucks, that will start at 4:45 p.m. on Windmill Lane and then wind through the village to Agawam Park. The annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday reception will be held at 5:15 p.m. at the Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane. Refreshments will be served.

— Lisa Irizarry

BABYLON

Babylon Town will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Lindenhurst. The event will feature gifts for children, costumed characters, musical entertainment and refreshments, as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

Lindenhurst Village will have its annual wreath decorating contest on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the main firehouse. Santa will be at the village square from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be roller skating and entertainment near the village tree. At dusk a parade to the tree will begin, followed by the lighting of the tree.

In Amityville Village, the annual tree lighting is Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the gazebo on Broadway. The event will feature music, performances by local dance schools, caroling, free hot chocolate and a Santa Claus visit.

Village merchants will offer sales and free tote bags at the Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. The Junior League of Amityville’s Women’s Club Holiday Tour will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, at 147 Park Ave., will host its Living Nativity on Dec. 13. Shows are at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Babylon Village’s annual tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Argyle Park, with Santa Claus in attendance.

The village’s Old Fashioned Night of Shopping, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, starts Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Christmas at the Conklin House is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The Historical Society’s Wassail Bowl, a get together over mulled cider, will be Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

— Denise Bonilla

HUNTINGTON

Huntington is holding its lighting of the Christmas tree on Nov. 28. There will also be a parade, festival and caroling. New this year will be an interactive map that will provide information about participating merchants and any offers they might have related to Small Business Saturday or the parade. There will also be a gingerbread house competition.

Santa will be part of the parade and street festival that starts at 6 p.m. The parade starts at the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue, proceeding north to Main Street and then west on Main Street to West Neck Road.

After the parade, the Christmas tree will be lit on Wall Street. Following the tree lighting, the festival begins and will feature musical performances including by the North Shore Pops, visits with Santa Claus, children’s face painting, bouncy houses and free hot chocolate.

There will be free parking and a free shuttle from the Huntington Station Long Island Rail Road stop to the parade and festival. The town has suspended metered parking fees in downtown Huntington from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1.

The menorah lighting is at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Town Hall, organized by Chabad of Huntington.

— Deborah Morris

MASSAPEQUA PARK

The village’s annual tree and menorah lighting ceremony will be held Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. in the village square. Entertainment will be provided by Massapequa High School cheerleaders and kick line members. Strolling carolers will move throughout the crowd singing holiday tunes. Santa, who will arrive on his sleigh, will be available for photos at Carvel on Park Boulevard.

— Whitney Lee

FARMINGDALE

The annual Farmingdale Village lighting of the Tri Centennial Tree will take place on the Village Green, 361 Main St., on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. (rain date is Dec. 3). Music, sponsored by the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce, will be performed at the gazebo and the Farmingdale Bethpage Historical Society will provide refreshments, including hot chocolate and cookies.

There will also be a tree lighting at Gergras Park, located at Staples Street and Hallock Avenue, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. (rain date Dec. 5).

The Chamber of Commerce holiday parade and visit with Santa will begin at noon on Nov. 21. The parade proceeds south down Main Street from Northside Elementary School, 55 Powell Place, to the Village Green. Children can visit with Santa at the gazebo at 361 Main St.

The third annual Long Island Gingerbread and Chocolate House Competition, hosted by the Village of Farmingdale’s Downtown Events Committee and The Chocolate Duck, will be held at The Chocolate Duck, 310 Main St., Dec. 5 from noon-5 p.m. Awards will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Entry fees are as follows: $25 adults, $10 youth (includes ages 11-17 and 10 and younger). The Victorian Era should serve as inspiration for all structures, real or imaginary, entered in the contest. Gingerbread houses and chocolate houses will be judged separately.

— Whitney Lee

OLD BETHPAGE

Two workshop sessions of Gingerbread University at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., will be available at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees can decorate a gingerbread house, take a picture with Santa and visit the Old Bethpage Village. Reservations must be made by Nov. 27. The cost to attend is $25.

— Whitney Lee

SEAFORD

The Seaford Fire Department, at 2170 Southard Ave., will host a holiday tree lighting and visit with Santa on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served (rain date Dec. 6).

— Whitney Lee