Coast Guard: Plum Island Ferry assists in rescue of disabled yacht

The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a disabled 80-foot yacht Thursday in the waters off Orient Point, with the assistance of a ferryboat, officials said.

Sector Long Island Sound received a radio call on Channel 16 at about 4 p.m. advising of the disabled yacht, with one person aboard, which was starting to drift toward Plum Island, Coast Guard officials said.

Crew members from Station Montauk and Station New London, Connecticut, responded, and an “urgent marine assistance request broadcast” was issued to mariners who could potentially help, the Coast Guard said Friday in a news release.

“The Plum Island Ferry was able to throw a line to the yacht to prevent it from drifting into shoal water,” the Coast Guard said.

At 4:30 p.m. the Station New London crew arrived in a 45-foot response boat and initiated a tow, officials said.

The tow was transferred 45 minutes later to the crew from Station Montauk, aboard a 47-foot motor life boat, which took the yacht to Montauk Yacht Club, the Coast Guard said.

In the news release, the Coast Guard did not say what caused the yacht to become disabled.