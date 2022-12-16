State AG accuses Cold Spring Hills nursing home owners of neglect, fraud

The owners and operators of Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Woodbury neglected residents’ care and skirted state laws through a fraudulent business setup elaborately designed to enrich themselves, State Attorney General Letitia James alleged in a lawsuit Friday.

The 186-page complaint, obtained by Newsday, said the owners of Long Island’s second largest nursing home profited by diverting $22.6 million in government funding from resident care.

The owners repeatedly cut staff, including in the weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to nightmarish end-of-life scenarios, the civil court complaint said.

Noting how nursing homes have a “special obligation” to care for residents under state law, the lawsuit details a series of episodes of neglect, including:

The lawsuit seeks the removal of health care mogul Bent Philipson from any involvement in the facility’s operations and a court order that Philipson and his partners pay an unspecified amount of restitution. The suit, filed in Nassau Supreme Court, also seeks an independent health care monitor to oversee residents' care and a financial monitor.

“Cold Spring Hills’ owners put profits over patient care and left vulnerable New Yorkers to live in heartbreaking and inhumane conditions,” James said. “Elderly and disabled residents suffered preventable harm at Cold Spring Hills because its owners treated the facility like a personal profit machine.”

Representatives for Cold Spring Hills and Philipson did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The attorney general’s lawsuit comes 28 months after Newsday’s investigation — “Crisis, Care and Tragedy on LI” — exposed the impact of the pandemic on the Cold Spring Hills residents, families and staff. The investigation also revealed the 588-bed facility’s place in the owners’ collection of profit-making nursing homes.

“When COVID-19 hit Long Island, Respondents’ exploitative business model simply snapped under the poor working conditions they had created,” the lawsuit said, adding that the facility neglected to report to the Department of Health 51 resident deaths from COVID-19 during the first three months of the pandemic.

Newsday reported in September 2020, a month after its investigation was published, that the state attorney general’s office had launched its own investigation of Cold Spring Hills.

Among those named as defendants in the lawsuit are Philipson and Benjamin Landa, longtime nursing home magnates who, according to Medicare records, had amassed by 2020, along with their family members, interests in 163 facilities across 18 states, including the purchase of Cold Spring Hills in 2016.

They split in 2019 after Landa accused Philipson in a court action of diverting $53 million from their businesses into a Bermuda-based insurance entity. The lawsuit said Philipson “took sole control of the operations, finances, and management of Cold Spring Hills” after the break with Landa, and they never informed the state health department of a change in the ownership or operating structure of the facility, as state law requires.

Philipson's attorney, Jim Walden, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Philipson sat for an interview with the attorney general’s office but declined to testify, asserting his right against self-incrimination 685 times, according to the lawsuit.

Newsday reached out to a representative for Landa seeking comment.

The lawsuit also names as defendants a dozen companies that the owners used “to create the appearance that they were paying for services for the nursing home, but were in fact redirecting Medicaid and Medicare money to themselves and thereby diverting funds away from resident care,” the attorney general’s office said.

Also named were 10 individuals, including Philipson’s son Avi and Landa’s daughter Esther Farkovits, who the attorney general’s office say were “straw owners, put in place to conceal their fathers’ control.”

Families who lost loved ones at Cold Spring Hills in the early days of the pandemic expressed satisfaction that the attorney general sued the facility and exasperation at the allegations in the complaint.

"I’m ecstatic that they’re actually going to go after these guys for what they’ve done, because they took a perfectly good nursing home and they turned it into a hellhole," said Nancy Gertler, of Great Neck, whose mother Florence died April 12, 2020.

Debra Garofolo’s mother, Julie Toves, also died April 12.

“I just find it unconscionable that anybody would take away money, or misappropriate it, that was given by the government to alleviate human suffering,” she said. “I think that and I hope to God that these people are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Her mother’s death certificate lists coronary artery disease, but Garofolo believes Toves succumbed to COVID-19.

“I trusted them to do the right thing, to keep my mother safe,” Garofolo said. “And then later on I’m learning that was their last intention.”

With Cecilia Dowd