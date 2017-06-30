Frank Vetro challenges Gary Pollakusky in Suffolk primary

Republican Frank Vetro is collecting petitions to run a party primary against GOP designee Gary Pollakusky for the right to take on Democratic Suffolk Legis. Sarah Anker for a third term.

Vetro, 45, of Miller Place, said he expects to get more than the 1,000 valid signatures necessary to get on the primary ballot. He needs a minimum of 500 to qualify, and said he expected his foes “to go over the petitions with a fine tooth comb,” to knock him off the ballot.

A principal of the Hope House Ministries School, Vetro is also a real estate agent and a website radio host.

Vetro touted his professional background on issues such as the opioid abuse and gang violence.

“I deal with kids who are in gangs and have drug problems every day,” said Vetro. He also said his job as a realtor gives him an understanding of homeowners’ concerns.

Pollakusky, 41, of Rocky Point, a marketing professional, was campaign manager for Steven Tricarico, who lost to Anker by only 19 votes two years ago.

“I fully expect to be the Republican, Conservative and Reform candidate in November,” Pollakusky said. “If it means having to run a primary, I’ll put my successful pro-business, pro-growth, get the economy going again record against anyone else’s.”