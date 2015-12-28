Long IslandColumnists

Judge Marlene Budd hired by Suffolk as $147G unit chief

Hon. Marlene Budd, a former Suffolk County Family Court Judge, poses for a portrait at the Cohalan Court Complex in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brandrick.brand@newsday.com

Suffolk Family Court Judge Marlene Budd, who lost a bid for re-election in November, will join the county attorney’s office in January as $146,708-a-year bureau chief of the real estate unit.

She will join former elected officials ex-Assemblyman Edward Hennessey and former Brookhaven Town board member Steve Fiore-Rosenfeld, now on the Suffolk County Attorney’s staff.

Budd, a Setauket resident, lost re-election after a Suffolk County Bar Association judicial screening committee initially balked at giving her a qualified rating. After an appeal to the bar’s board of directors, she was found qualified.

Budd, who served one term as a Huntington Town board member, is in the midst of divorcing her husband Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington).

