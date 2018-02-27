Long IslandColumnists

Steve Bellone to talk infrastructure at fundraiser

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at an LIA breakfast...

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at an LIA breakfast on Jan. 12, 2018 in Woodbury. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Rick Brandrick.brand@newsday.com

Wanna have a personal talk about infrastructure with Suffolk’s County Executive Steve Bellone?

Pencil in March 28 for a fundraising soiree at the 120-acre Nissequogue Golf Club overlooking St. James Bay. Tickets range from $500 to as much as $10,000 for those who want to be event sponsors.

The invitation says Bellone will talk at the event about the “future of infrastructure.”

The timing of the fete comes just before the April 13 deadline for Bellone to submit his proposed 2019 capital budget.

