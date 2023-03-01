Cops: Commack man struck killed at intersection

A Commack man was struck by a car and killed at a local intersection in the hamlet Monday evening, police said.

Police said Krista Mooney was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas at 6:10 p.m. eastbound on Scholar Lane, at the intersection of Shaker Ridge Lane, when her vehicle struck Matthew Conte, 36.

Conte was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Mooney, 31, also of Commack, was transported to Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for evaluation.

Mooney’s vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.