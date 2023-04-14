Construction worker dies after falling through building's roof in Glen Cove, Nassau police say

A Huntington Station man died Friday afternoon after falling through a roof while working on a Glen Cove industrial building, Nassau County police said.

Noe Diaz-Gamez, 26, fell through a roof at 40 Garvies Point Rd. just before noon, police said in a statement Friday.

The man had fallen through the roof and landed on the ground, suffering severe head injuries and was airlifted by a Nassau County police helicopter, police said.

Diaz-Gamez was pronounced dead by a doctor at the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

