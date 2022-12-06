Copiague man killed crossing Sunrise Highway, cops say

A Copiague man was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a car while crossing Sunrise Highway.

Police said Baudilio Zamora, 45, was crossing Sunrise Highway near Bethpage Road in Copiague when he was hit by a 2019 Nissan Altima, driven by Ian Laylor, 33, of Hicksville, who was heading west on the highway.

Zamora was declared dead at the scene. Laylor remained at the scene and was not injured. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.