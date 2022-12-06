Long Island

Copiague man killed crossing Sunrise Highway, cops say

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A Copiague man was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a car while crossing Sunrise Highway.

Police said Baudilio Zamora, 45, was crossing Sunrise Highway near Bethpage Road in Copiague when he was hit by a 2019 Nissan Altima, driven by Ian Laylor, 33, of Hicksville, who was heading west on the highway.

Zamora was declared dead at the scene. Laylor remained at the scene and was not injured. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

John Asbury

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

