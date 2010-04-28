Cops: Custodian bought crack in Kings Park school lot

A custodian at Kings Park High School faces drug charges after he bought crack cocaine in the school's parking lot, state police said.

Karl Dewall, 46, of 99 Cypress Dr., Kings Park, was arrested Tuesday night after a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the New York State Police's narcotics enforcement unit, State Police said in a news release.

Police said Dewall was in the school's lot at about 7 p.m. to meet Parbatie Purpura, 36, of 1 Skylark Ct., Huntington Station, who they said regularly supplied him with crack cocaine.

Police said Dewall had crack cocaine. Purpura, who has no connection to the school, had cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and Ecstasy pills, police said.

Dewall is charged with possession of crack cocaine and loitering and Purpura is charged with five counts of selling a controlled substance, each a felony; three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance; and loitering, police said.

Purpura was to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. Dewall was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court May 14, police said.

Susan Agruso, superintendent of the Kings Park Central School District, said in a statement she was aware of the allegations and that the district is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

"This personnel matter will be handled in accordance with all legal requirements," Agruso said in the statement. A spokesman said the district would not elaborate or provide details.