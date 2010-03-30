Cops: Cutchogue man found dead near home

Southold Town police are investigating the death of a Cutchogue man who was found on the side of the road near his home early Tuesday morning.

Police said they found the body of John W. Fogarty, 41, on Depot Lane at 5:38 a.m.

"He lived on that road," Det. Sgt. John Sinning of the Southold Town police said. "It looks like he went down to the corner to pick up a newspaper. We don't believe he was hit by a car or anything."

The cause of death is pending an investigation by the Suffolk County medical examiner, Sinning said.