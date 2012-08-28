Cops: Daughter of former NYC official dies

The daughter of the city's former budget director likely died accidentally Monday in her Lower East Side apartment building, police said.

A neighbor found Carlisle Brigham Champalimaud, 29, bleeding profusely from her neck in the stairwell of her Orchard Street building about 11 a.m. First responders rushed the woman to Beth Israel Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead when she arrived.

The city medical examiner's office couldn't immediately determine a cause for Champalimaud's death and police said the investigation was ongoing.

Although the NYPD said her neck wound was a slashing, a police spokesman said Champalimaud may have slipped on the stairs and injured herself.

She had worked at the American Museum of Natural History, serving in various positions for several years until April, according to a museum official.

Last August, the St. Louis native married Anthony Lindley Champalimaud, 34, a hotel executive who reportedly was not at the apartment.

The victim's father is James R. Brigham Jr., who served as the city's budget director from 1978 to 1981, and as chairman of the New York City Public Development Corporation for the next four years, according to his biography on his St. Louis investment firm's website.

Brigham and other relatives could not be reached for comment.

With Anthony M. DeStefano