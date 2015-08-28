Cops: Driver ejected from car lucky to be alive after hitting Southern State Parkway overpass

Police said a Farmingdale man is lucky to be alive after his car hit an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in East Farmingdale on Thursday, ejecting him from the vehicle.

James Nunziata, 22, suffered back and internal injuries following the crash at Exit 33-34 at 11:17 a.m. and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said Friday.

State Police, who investigated the accident, said Nunziata is expected to recover. They said there were no passengers in his Ford Mustang -- and no other vehicles involved.

Police said Nunziata struck a guardrail on the eastbound parkway, then struck the bridge abutment and was ejected. That and a subsequent minor crash forced the closure of the eastbound roadway for about two hours, police said.

Traffic was diverted onto Route 109 and New Highway, before the road was reopened by 1:30 p.m.