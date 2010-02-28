Cops: Man tried to sell 100 bags of heroin

A Bronx man was arrested in New Hyde Park after agreeing to sell 100 bags of heroin to another person, police said.

Steven P. Guzman, 24, was arrested in the parking lot of a Dunkin Donuts on Lakeville Rd. Saturday evening after police found 102 bags of heroin stamped "Coming Up" on him. He was charged with criminal posession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree.

Guzman will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Sunday morning.



