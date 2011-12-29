Cops: New elderly victim a scam target

Baldwin

2 police officers hurt in drug arrest

A Baldwin man is under arrest, charged with attempted murder, after he struck an officer with his car while trying to avoid arrest in a minor drug deal yesterday in Baldwin, police said.

The officer struck by the car suffered leg and back injuries, Nassau County police said. A second Nassau officer injured his leg making the arrest.

Police did not release the identities of either officer. The incident occurred on Lenox Road, west of Grand Avenue, about 1:15 p.m., police said.

Officers observed Andrew Savary, 23, of 1442 Grand Ave., Baldwin, approach a car driven by Lavarr A. Cannon, 27, of 1501 Kingston Ave., Baldwin. Police said the officers, who had an unmarked car but were in uniform, witnessed a drug deal -- Savary buying marijuana from Cannon.

Savary was arrested without incident, police said.

But, police said, when the officers tried to arrest Cannon, he put the car into reverse, then drove forward -- striking one officer. Cannon continued eastbound on Lenox, striking several parked cars before abandoning his car, police said.

He was arrested a short time later. Savary was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and issued an appearance ticket for arraignment on Jan. 23. Cannon was charged with first-degree attempted murder and multiple other charges. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Westbury

3 teens arrested on burglary charge

An alert neighbor tipped Third Squad police to a daytime break-in at a Westbury home yesterday, leading to the arrest of three teens on burglary charges, Nassau County police said.

Police arrested two 17-year-olds -- Luis Moreno-Martinez of 173 New York Ave., New Cassel, and Wesley Andrade of 49 Barrington St., Westbury -- and a 15-year-old boy in the neighborhood about 1:47 p.m., police said.

Detectives said Andrade and the juvenile broke into a home on Judith Lane after knocking on the front door and getting no answer. They broke a kitchen window in back to gain access, while Moreno-Martinez waited outside, police said.

A neighbor saw the break-in and dialed 911, police said.

Andrade and the juvenile took a jewelry box and responding officers saw the three defendants fleeing the scene, two on foot and Moreno-Martinez in his car, police said.

The three were captured a short time later and the jewelry was recovered.

Moreno-Martinez and Andrade were each charged with burglary and possession of burglar tools. The juvenile was charged with burglary and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Family Court.

Port Jefferson station

Fire ravages home, no one injured

Fire officials have not determined the cause of an early-morning blaze yesterday in Port Jefferson Station that left a home severely damaged, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured in the fire on Union Street.

Arson Squad investigators said the "structural integrity of the building is severely compromised" as a result of the fire, which was reported in a 911 call at 2:31 a.m. Volunteers from the Terryville Fire Department responded to the blaze.

bellmore

Another elderly person scammed

A 91-year-old Bellmore woman was lured outside her home Monday by a woman, Nassau police said, allowing an accomplice to enter her house and take currency, credit cards and jewelry.

The burglars are believed to be a part of the same team that has targeted at least eight elderly homeowners in the county since Dec. 9, police said. They have also struck in Wantagh, Massapequa Park, Jericho, West Hempstead and Merrick.

The victim told authorities she responded to a knock on the door about 1 p.m. and was greeted by a woman in her 20s. The victim accompanied the woman to the yard for about 10 minutes, discussing possible yard work. During that time, another person burglarized the home.

Det. Let. Kevin Smith, Nassau's chief police spokesman, said all the victims but one were at least 80 years old. Some victims may be embarrassed and not report the theft immediately, or may not realize for some time that there was a burglary, Smith said.