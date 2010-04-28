Cops: Queens couple charged with selling oxycodone
A Queens couple was arrested in Hempstead Tuesday night, charged with selling oxycodone and forged prescriptions for oxycodone, police said.
Nubia Salinas, 25, and Oscar Salinas, 26, of 94-17 199th St. in Hollis, were arrested by Nassau County police at 10:55 p.m. Nubia Salinas was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.
Oscar Salinas was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.
Police said Nubia Salinas was able to access a computer to forge prescriptions at the Hempstead clinic where she works as a medical assistant.
Police said that the couple sold 40 oxycodone tablets on March 30, then sold 13 oxycodone tablets and a forged prescription for 40 oxycodone tablets on March 31. On Tuesday, police said the couple sold 100 oxycodone tablets and a forged prescription for 40 additional tablets.
The pair were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.