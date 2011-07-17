Cops: Young boy walking on Southern State Parkway

A young boy was found walking on the shoulder of the Southern State Parkway early Sunday morning, state police said.

The boy, described as between eight and 10 years old, was found walking along the westbound lanes of the parkway by exit 20 at about 7:45 a.m., police said. His family had reported him missing, and the boy's presence on the parkway was reported by passing motorists.

State police took the boy to their Valley Stream barracks to await the arrival of his family.

The case is still under investigation, but state police said there was no criminality involved.