Car crashes into Bay Shore home's occupied bedroom after exiting Southern State Parkway

A woman lying in bed when a car crashed into her bedroom in a Bay Shore home was uninjured Saturday morning, officials said.

The car was coming off the Fifth Avenue exit ramp of the westbound Southern State Parkway and cut straight through Spur Drive North, striking metal bollards outside the house, a white picket fence and continuing across the lawn before plowing into the first-floor room around 10:25 a.m., according to Brentwood Fire Chief Andrew Renison.

“The car came off the parkway at a high rate of speed and didn’t stop so the house stopped him,” Renison said. The car had just one occupant, he said.

Suffolk County Police said there were no injuries.

The Spur Drive North house will be deemed uninhabitable because power is being shut down, Renison said. Town of Islip spokesperson Caroline Smith said the house was also boarded up by a town vendor.

Mohammad Ashraf, whose wife owns the house, said his family was waiting to hear what's next.

“We have no idea. We are waiting for the electrician,” Ashraf said. He added that the woman in the bedroom impacted was a tenant who was asleep when the room was struck.

“She is OK,” Ashraf said, adding that in the 12 years his family has lived at the location, there had been three other crashes on his property, though none ever made it past the fence. Bollards placed along the fence line his property.

“This is close to the highway entrance. They don’t stop,” he said.

Renison estimated the house was about 70 feet away from the exit ramp and the car jammed into the house four feet deep. He said the driver of the car was able to walk out of the vehicle.

“It’s not something you want to wake up to on a Saturday morning,” Renison said.