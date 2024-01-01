5 people killed in New Year's Day crash on Cross Island Parkway

Five people were killed on New Year's Day in a crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call just before 6 a.m. on Monday at Exit 36N in Whitestone about a collision on the Cross Island involving a Mazda carrying five people and a Honda whose driver was the lone occupant.

The five people in the Mazda were pronounced dead shortly after police responded to the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to the NYPD. Officials have not released the names of the deceased or the driver of the Honda.

Check back for updates on this developing story