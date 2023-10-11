Pedestrian killed, another critically injured in separate Suffolk crashes, police say

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning in North Amityville after being struck by a southbound SUV on Route 110, police said.

The fatal crash came just hours after police said another pedestrian was stuck by a driver and critically injured in Coram.

In the North Amityville crash, Suffolk police said a 59-year-old man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was struck by a southbound 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe at 4:55 a.m. while walking in the roadway near the intersection with Nathalie Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Santa Fe was not injured, police said. He has not been charged.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152..

The crash came hours after a man was struck and seriously injured while crossing Middle Country Road just east of Route 112, Tuesday evening in Coram, police said.

In that incident, police said the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion struck the man at about 6:50 p.m.

The driver, who also has not been charged, was not injured in the crash.

The victim, whose name also was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said. Anyone with information on the accident is being asked to Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

According to statistics reported by Newsday, there were 873 pedestrian accidents in Nassau County in 2022, the last full year for which statistics are available, with 21 fatalities. In Suffolk, according to statistics provided by the University of Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, there were 427 pedestrian accidents in 2022 — 51 of those fatal.

Check back for updates on this developing story.