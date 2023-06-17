Crash closes part of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack, Suffolk police say

A crash investigation has closed off a section of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack on Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred at 4:37 a.m. near Vanderbilt Parkway and Redleaf Lane, police said. Photos from the scene show a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck careened into a wooded area.

Police have closed off Vanderbilt Motor Parkway between Harned Road and Sagtikos Parkway north, police said.

