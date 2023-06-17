Long Island

Crash closes part of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack, Suffolk police say

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway and Redleaf Lane in Commack just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Credit: Evan Rolla

By Lorena Mongellilorena.mongelli@newsday.com

A crash investigation has closed off a section of Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack on Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said. 

The crash occurred at 4:37 a.m. near Vanderbilt Parkway and Redleaf Lane, police said. Photos from the scene show a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck careened into a wooded area.

Police have closed off Vanderbilt Motor Parkway between Harned Road and Sagtikos Parkway north, police said.

