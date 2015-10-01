Crime and courts briefs

NORTHPORT

Cops: Teens damaged field with cars

Four Suffolk teens, each driving a separate vehicle, caused about $10,000 worth of damage to soccer fields in Northport last month, police said.

The four, all of whom are 17, surrendered at the Second Precinct and were each charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the teens -- identified as Nicholas Collings and Eric Lamay, both of Greenlawn; and Michael Plackis and Julius Dimino, both of East Northport -- caused the damage when they drove the vehicles across the fields at the Northport Soccer Complex on Eatons Neck Road sometime between 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 12. Police did not immediately say what led them to the suspects.

The teens were to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. BAY SHORE

Man had goods stolen from home

A man returned goods to a Home Depot that Suffolk County police said were previously stolen from the front porch of a home in Bay Shore.

The man was caught on the store surveillance system -- and now police are asking the public's help in identifying and locating him.

The goods were returned to the Home Depot store on Sunrise Highway at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2, police said.

Police said the returned items -- assorted tools and floor tiles -- had been stolen from a nearby home earlier that day.

The value of the items was not immediately clear.

The man, who has close-cropped hair, glasses and visible tattoos, is wanted for petty larceny. GLEN COVE

Cops: Man shot during home invasion

Glen Cove police are investigating a Tuesday home invasion in which a man was shot in the chest.

The victim, 22, was shot inside his residence on Eldridge Place at about 2:45 p.m., then ran from the home before collapsing outside, where police found him, said Det. Lt. John Nagle.

He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Wednesday after emergency surgery, police said.

Two suspects were seen running from the house after the shooting, and police are "considering this incident a home invasion situation where we believe the victim and shooter are known to each other," Nagle said.

Anyone with information can call the Glen Cove detective division at 516-676-1002 or email tips@cityofglencoveny.org. NORTH BABYLON

Pair sought in yogurt shop robbery

Suffolk County police are looking for two men who robbed a North Babylon yogurt shop at gunpoint late Tuesday.

Two men armed with handguns entered the Red Mango frozen yogurt shop at 1184 Deer Park Ave. at about 11:40 p.m., police said.

One of the suspects punched and struck an employee with his handgun, and another employee was ordered to open the safe, police said.

The employee complied and handed over an undetermined amount of cash; the suspects ran toward Woods Road, police said.

The suspects were each about 6 feet tall, wearing dark ski masks, black windbreakers, black hoodies, black jeans and black sneakers.

One employee had injuries and the other employee was not injured, police said.