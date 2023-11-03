Long IslandCrime

Boy, 15, killed after 2 vehicles hit him in Copiague, 1 driver flees

The Suffolk County police said a 15-year-old boy was struck...

The Suffolk County police said a 15-year-old boy was struck and killed Thursday night in Copiague.

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A 15-year-old boy crossing Sunrise Highway at a crosswalk Thursday night in Copiague was killed after two vehicles struck him, including one whose driver failed to stop, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, identified by the police as Amir Porterfield, 15, was walking in the crosswalk on eastbound Sunrise Highway about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was initially struck by a 1999 Subaru, according to the police. A second vehicle then hit Porterfield and the driver continued on the highway. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Porterfield was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

The Subaru driver, by Anne Williams, 65, of Lindenhurst, was treated at the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, the police said. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME