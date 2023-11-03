Boy, 15, killed after 2 vehicles hit him in Copiague, 1 driver flees

A 15-year-old boy crossing Sunrise Highway at a crosswalk Thursday night in Copiague was killed after two vehicles struck him, including one whose driver failed to stop, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, identified by the police as Amir Porterfield, 15, was walking in the crosswalk on eastbound Sunrise Highway about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was initially struck by a 1999 Subaru, according to the police. A second vehicle then hit Porterfield and the driver continued on the highway. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Porterfield was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

The Subaru driver, by Anne Williams, 65, of Lindenhurst, was treated at the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, the police said. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.