16 Handles yogurt shop in Jericho burglarized by masked man, police say
An employee arriving for work at a yogurt store in Jericho Thursday morning found the rear door damaged and the premises burglarized, Nassau County police said.
Police said that an investigation by Second Squad detectives determined that a suspect wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and masked entered the 16 Handles store at 22 Jericho Tpke. at about 4:15 a.m. Thursday, stealing cash register drawers, a small safe and cash.
Police said estimated the value of the proceeds and damage at about $2,700.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
