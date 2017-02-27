2 store clerks arrested after Huntington inspections, cops say

Two people were arrested Sunday after state Liquor Authority inspections at several Huntington Town businesses, police said.

Officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section, Community Support Unit and Gang Team conducted the check at nine businesses — some chosen in response to community complaints, police said.

Yousef Macer, 22, an employee of Superstar Beverage, 490 Walt Whitman Rd. in Melville, was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree and a violation of the state liquor law after police said he sold alcohol to someone under 21.

Hakan Ekren, 48, an employee of Sunoco Gas, 114 Broadhollow Rd. in Melville, was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree after police said he sold a tobacco product to a minor.

They were issued summonses and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip. The arraignment date was not immediately available.