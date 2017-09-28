3 arrested in New Cassel street attack of teens, police say

Three males who attacked a teenage couple on a street in New Cassel last month have been arrested in connection with a second attack on the male victim, one of the assailants knocking him unconscious about filing a police report, authorities said.

Nassau County police announced the arrests Thursday, detailing the initial assault on Aug. 18 and the second attack on Sept. 12.

Police said the three assailants, Roman Live, 26, of Hopper Avenue, New Cassel, Fernando Mejia, 17, of Irving Street, New Cassel, and Fredy Hernandez, 24, of Union Avenue, Westbury, were arrested over the course of two weeks after the second assault.

Police said that the two victims, a male and female, both 17, were walking on Railroad Avenue in New Cassel just after midnight Aug. 18 when a dark-colored four-door vehicle stopped, the three suspects exited — and started screaming at the victims. One of the suspects waved a knife, police said.

Police said the female victim “raised her left hand to protect herself from the knife” and was struck in the palm, causing a wound that required hospital treatment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Sept. 12 at about 6:50 p.m., police said, the male victim was approached by “a group of males, including the three subjects from the previous incident,” and questioned about filing a police report regarding the first attack. Police said that during the altercation, which also occurred on Railroad Avenue, one of the suspects punched the victim in the face — knocking him out and causing “a large laceration” to his lip.

The victim required hospital treatment.

Live was arrested on Sept. 13, Mejia was arrested on Sept. 20 and Hernandez was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Live was charged with second-degree tampering with a witness, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault. Mejia and Hernandez each were charged with second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree menacing.

Live and Mejia were previously arraigned and both were remanded after being ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash, according to court records. Records indicate both men are represented by Legal Aid attorneys and are due back in court Tuesday. Police said Hernandez is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police did not say whether the suspects and the victims knew one another or give a motive in the attacks.