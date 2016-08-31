3 teens unconscious at 400-guest Great Neck party, police say

A Great Neck man violated the social host law, allowing underage drinking at a house party Tuesday where three teens were found unconscious, Nassau County police said.

Adam Hutt, 53, of Old Mill Road, was issued an appearance ticket after Third Precinct officers went to his home at about 9:30 p.m. About 400 people were at the party, most of them younger than the legal drinking age, police said.

Three teenagers were unconscious because of severe intoxication, police said; the two males, 15 and 16, and one female, 16, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman Wednesday was unable to provide an update on their conditions.

Hutt is scheduled to appear at First District Court, in Hempstead on Sept. 27, police said.

The social host law makes adults legally responsible for knowingly allowing illegal underage drinking.