4 Suffolk stores illegally sold alcohol to minors, police say

Four store clerks were arrested this week, accused of selling alcohol to minors at businesses in Suffolk County, police said.

The four stores are within the Fifth Precinct, police said, and include a Valero gas station at 1628 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; USA gas station at 698 Montauk Hwy., Bayport; Express Deli and Market at 1387 Montauk Hwy., East Patchogue; and at 1721 Grocery at 1721 Montauk Hwy., Bellport, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The illegal sales of alcohol were discovered during an investigation conducted by Fifth Precinct crime section officers on Thursday between 7 and 10 p.m., police said in a news release issued Saturday morning.

Eleven businesses were checked that evening, police said. Those found in compliance were a Citgo gas station at 1249 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; Valero gas station at 255 Main St., West Sayville; a Gulf gas station at 292 Railroad Ave., Sayville; a Husco gas station at 700 S. Country Rd., East Patchogue; 123 Food Market at 123 Medford Ave., Patchogue; Tavares Deli and Grocery at 198 W. Main St., Patchogue; and Bay Avenue Deli at 100 Bay Ave., Patchogue, police said.

The clerks were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a minor after they sold alcohol to a minor, police said.

They were issued field appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on April 24.