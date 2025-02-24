Police: Tayyab Muhammad, of South Farmingdale, charged in graffiti attack at Tobay Beach that defaced 9/11 Memorial Wall

Two people face criminal mischief charges after they graffitied several locations at Tobay Beach on Saturday, including the 9/11 Memorial Wall and Surf Shack restaurant, Nassau police said.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to 1 Ocean Pkwy. in Massapequa, where they found graffiti damage at the Boatyard restaurant, the men and women’s bathrooms, a concession stand, Surf Shack restaurant, the west bathhouse, and the 9/11 Memorial Wall.

The graffiti caused about $3,500 worth of damage in total, police said.

After an investigation, Tayyab Muhammad, 20, of South Farmingdale, and a male juvenile, were arrested on Sunday without incident, police said.

Each faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and making graffiti, police said.

"This act of vandalism is an affront to the memory of those we lost and the heroes who sacrificed everything," Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a statement. "The Town of Oyster Bay will never tolerate hate, and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately."

Muhammad will be arraigned on Monday at First District Court in Hempstead. The juvenile will be arraigned on Monday at the Youth Section of First District Court in Hempstead.