Police investigate 2 separate attempts in Wantagh this month to lure children into cars

Nassau County detectives are investigating two separate incidents of attempted child luring reported in Wantagh this month, police said.

Two 12-year-old girls reported being approached by a woman in an older model gray SUV as they walked on Beltagh Avenue near Holiday Park Drive at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The girls told a parent the woman honked, rolled down her window and called out to them, police said. The parent notified police. No substantial description of the woman was provided.

The incident follows a report from Sunday, Oct. 8 when a woman allegedly approached a 7-year-old boy on his front lawn and attempted to lure him with candy, police said. The child refused and ran inside the house to notify his mother, according to the release.

Police said the second woman may have left the area with a man spotted in a newer gray Buick Enclave parked on Jerusalem Avenue near Whitehall Lane. The vehicle fled the area heading west on Jerusalem Avenue, police said.

The woman was described as 40-45 years old with a heavy build and brown hair. The man was described only as being in his mid-40s.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police believe the incidents involve different women.

Child abduction is exceptionally rare, according to the FBI.

About 0.1% of records of missing persons entered in 2022 was categorized as abducted by stranger, according to a compilation of statistics from the National Crime Information Center’s Missing Person and Unidentified Person Files for 2022. That figure includes children and adults.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or to call 911, police said.

With Dandan Zou