Manhattan federal judge delays decision on dropping criminal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Manhattan federal court judge presiding over the Eric Adams public corruption case delayed dismissing the charges against the New York City mayor on Wednesday, vowing "not to shoot from the hip" at an afternoon hearing over whether to grant the U.S. Department of Justice request to drop the case. District Court Judge Dale Ho, taking a deliberative tone told the court that he would "consider everything appropriate and not consider anything inappropriate." Before a packed courtroom, with acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove seated on one side and the mayor and his lawyers on the other, the judge acknowledged that he had limited authority to deny the justice department’s Valentine’s Day motion to end the case against the mayor. "I think everyone would agree that this is a somewhat unusual motion," Ho said. The judge sought to hear directly from the mayor that he understood that under the terms of the agreement he could be charged again for the same charges at a later date. Legal experts and former prosecutors said that this amounts to the Trump administration "extorting" Adams to carry out the president’s immigration crackdown or face continued legal jeopardy. During the hearing, the judge asked Adams under oath if he had been promised anything in exchange for his consent in dropping the case or if he had been threatened by the justice department to go along with the deal. "No, your honor," the mayor said. Bove, who is currently in the number two position at the justice department, set off a political and legal firestorm in the mayor’s office and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office on Feb. 10 when he ordered prosecutors to drop the case because he said it interfered with national security and immigration policy outlined by President Donald Trump. Days later the interim U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon refused the order and resigned in protest, saying that she could not in good faith drop a case when she believed that Adams had broken the law. Six other justice department officials in Washington, D.C. and New York City resigned rather than carry out the order. This week, four out of eight deputy mayors in the Adams administration resigned over their unease with the alleged quid pro quo between the mayor and the President. "I have not committed a crime and I not afraid if they bring it back," Adams said during Wednesday’s hearing. His defense lawyer, Alex Spiro, has not denied that the mayor received lavish hotel accommodations and first-class airplane upgrades from Turkish business people and a public official. Nor has he refuted that Adams intervened on behalf of the Turkish government to open the country’s newly constructed Midtown consulate in 2021 ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit. Spiro has derisively referred to the case as the airplane upgrade case. He maintains that these gifts and favors do not meet the legal definition of bribery as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court, but instead amount to gratuities. The judge ended the hearing promising the consider the testimony of the hearing and provide a ruling soon.

