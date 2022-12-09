Reward offered in Holbrook hit-run that killed Alan Lepre

Suffolk police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver who killed a Holbrook man in late November — one of three pedestrians who died on Long Island roads in a 24-hour span.

Alan Lepre, 59, was walking from work to his home on Nov. 19 when a white Jeep Cherokee crashed into him on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue in Holbrook at about 10:30 p.m., the police said.

Lepre was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The right front quarter panel of the Jeep, a 2016 or newer model, was likely damaged, police said.

Police posted video at www.youtube.com/SCPDTV, under the title "Wanted for Holbrook Hit and Run 22-680467."

Anyone can send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.