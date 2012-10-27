Alleged terrorist to get prosthetic arms

One-eyed radical British preacher Mostafa Kamel Mostafa is getting a new, specially prepared pair of prosthetic arms to use while awaiting trial on terrorism charges at a federal jail in Manhattan.

Mostafa, 54, also known as Abu Hamza al Masri, had complained after his extradition two weeks ago from the United Kingdom that he was not allowed to use his prosthetic hooks because of security concerns in the U.S. jail.

At a status hearing in Manhattan on Friday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said that Mostafa is scheduled for a fitting on Tuesday for two new prosthetics that he will be allowed to wear at the jail. Forrest said they "will be expedited" after the fitting.

Mostafa has said he had lost his hands fighting the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. He is the former leader of London's Finsbury Park mosque, attended by alleged Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and shoe bomber Richard Reid.

He is charged with aiding the kidnapping of 16 tourists in Yemen in 1998, trying to establish a terror camp in Oregon in 1999, and supporting jihad by anti-U.S. militants in Afghanistan in 2000 and 2001.

Mostafa, whose new arms will be paid for by the U.S. government, had been jailed since 2004 in Britain on separate charges.

The next hearing was set for Dec. 14.

With AP