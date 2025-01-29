Amanda Burnside, of East Quogue, found guilty of arson by Suffolk jury, DA says

A jury convicted Amanda Burnside, of East Quogue, for attempting to set fire to three Hampton Bays homes in 2023, Suffolk officials said.

Burnside, 42, was found guilty of arson charges on Monday before acting Supreme Court Justice Steven Pilewski at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced Wednesday.

Trial evidence established that on Nov. 12, 2023, Burnside attempted to start fires at two Hampton Bays homes while they were occupied, according to a release from Tierney’s office. After these failed efforts, authorities said Burnside proceeded to the front porch of a third home, where Burnside doused a wicker bench with gasoline, lit papers on fire and used them to ignite the soaked piece of furniture. Four people were inside the home at the time.

Southampton Town Police arrived on the scene and arrested Burnside, Tierney’s office said.

On Monday, a jury found Burnside guilty of three counts of second-degree arson, according to court documents.

“This defendant deliberately attempted to set three homes on fire, putting lives and property at grave risk,” Tierney said in a statement issued Wednesday. “We thank the jury for holding this defendant accountable.”

Burnside is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 25 and faces up to 25 years in prison, according to Tierney’s office.