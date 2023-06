Amandeep Singh of Roslyn pleaded not guilty Monday to a new indictment, which includes first-degree vehicular manslaughter and other charges, in the wrong-way crash on May 3 that killed Roslyn teens Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. NewsdayTV's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp; File Footage; Photo Credit: Andy Siegel; Tyler Hill Camp